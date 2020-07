US sees almost 40,000 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hour

The United States recorded 39,379 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed on Sunday (Monday in Malaysia), as infections continue to trend up around the country.





The country's total number of cases now stands at 2,876,143 .





The world's largest economy also recorded a further 234 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 129,891, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 8.30pm (0030 GMT Monday).





Sunday is the fourth consecutive day of surging numbers of new infections, including a high of 57,683 on Friday.





The lower number could be attributed to less reporting on the July 4th national holiday weekend.





The United States is the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, both in caseload and deaths. - AFP

