Global Covid-19 deaths reach 531,789





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 531,789 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Sunday.





At least 11,343,890 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 5,906,500 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





Since 1900 GMT on Saturday, 4,205 new deaths and 182,459 new cases were recorded worldwide. The countries with the most new deaths were Brazil with 1,091 new deaths, followed by India with 613, and Mexico with 523.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 129,718 deaths from 2,852,807 cases. At least 894,325 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 64,265 deaths from 1,577,004 cases, the United Kingdom with 44,220 deaths from 285,416 cases, Italy with 34,861 deaths from 241,611 cases, and Mexico with 30,366 deaths from 252,165 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 84 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the United Kingdom with 65, Spain 61, Italy 58, and Sweden 54.





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 83,553 cases (8 new since Saturday), including 4,634 deaths (0 new), and 78,516 recoveries.





Europe overall has 199,310 deaths from 2,725,090 cases, the United States and Canada 138,446 deaths from 2,958,343 infections, Latin America and the Caribbean 126,861 deaths from 2,876,303 cases, Asia 37,904 deaths from 1,472,426 cases, the Middle East 17,833 deaths from 825,224 cases, Africa 11,302 deaths from 476,535 cases, and Oceania 133 deaths from 9,972 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

