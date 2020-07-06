Rains lift Dhaka's air quality





The air quality in Dhaka has improved further due to rains for the last few days.

The mega city rank ed the 15th worst polluted city in the world in the Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI score at 8:08am on Monday.

The air in Dhaka was categorized as ‘moderate’.





When the AQI remains in between 51 and 100, the air quality is acceptable. However, there may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Kuwait’s Kuwait City, Indonesia’s Jakarta and India’s Delhi occupied the first three spots in the list of cities with the worst air quality with AQI scores of 163, 157 and 151 respectively.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is, and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants – Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and Ozone (O3).

Bangladesh has a subtropical monsoon climate characterised by wide seasonal variations in rainfall, high temperatures and humidity.

Generally, Dhaka’s air starts getting fresh when rain starts from mid-June. The air remains mostly acceptable during monsoon from June to October.





















