Global Covid-19 infections top 11.4 mn













The confirmed coronavirus cases reached 11,409,805 globally with 533,684 deaths and more than 6.1 million recoveries as of Monday morning.

According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University, the worst-hit US has registered 2,880,130 confirmed cases with 129,906 fatalities.

Besides, Brazil, which has come up to the second position, recorded 64,867 deaths and 1, 603,055 confirmed cases while Russia counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 680,283 till date.

Meanwhile, India registered a record daily number of 24,912 cases on Sunday, the

biggest daily spike since the first coronavirus detection in the country.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in Bangladesh crossed 2,000 on Sunday.

Health authorities on the day confirmed the new death of 55 more people due to yhe deadly Covid-19 in a span of 24 hours which mounted the death toll in Bangladesh to 2,052.





Read Also: Bangladesh now 8th in global weekly increase in Covid-19 cases: WHO





Another 2,738 new patients were diagnosed with coronavirus during the period, raising the total number to 1,62,417.

Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

Earlier on Friday, Bangladesh ranked 8th globally, with 26,598 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, according to WHO.

Leave Your Comments