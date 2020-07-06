India now world's third worst virus-hit country









India's federal health ministry on Monday morning announced 425 new deaths with fresh 24,248 positive cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 19,693 and total cases to 697,413.

With the detection of the new cases, the country has overtaken Russia to become the world's third worst affected nation by the pandemic in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases.

In Russia, the total confirmed coronavirus cases have been reached 680,283 with 10,145 fatalities.

According to ministry officials in India, so far 424,433 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 253,287," reads the information.

Presently, the country has entered the "Unlock 2.0" phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 containment zones.

On Friday the country's civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced commercial international flights to and from India shall remain suspended until July 31.

Leave Your Comments