Nurse dies from Coronavirus in Sylhet









A senior staff nurse of Sylhet Shaheed Shamsuddin Hospital died of Covid-19 on Monday morning.





The deceased was identified as Nasima Parvin, a nurse of the Covid-19 dedicated hospital.





She died at the ICU of the hospital around 8:30am, said Nehari Rani Das, Deputy Supervisor of the hospital.





With the detection of 170 more cases in Sylhet division, the total confirmed coronavirus cases have jumped to 5,270 till Sunday.





Of the total new cases, 55 were detected in Sylhet, 35 in Sunamganj, 45 in Habiganj and 35 in Moulvibazar.

