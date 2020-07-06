India cancels Taj Mahal reopening decision as virus cases rise









India has canceled the decision to reopen Taj Mahal as cases continue to mount in the northern city of Agra and other parts of the country.

India's Taj Mahal was set to welcome tourists from Monday (today), reports BBC.

The monument will remain closed until further notice for tourists.

Other monuments in the city such as Agra Fort and Akbar's tomb will also not be open to tourists.

Officials are yet to announce a date for their re-opening.

India's federal health ministry on Monday morning announced 425 new deaths with fresh 24,248 positive cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 19,693 and total cases to 697,413.

With the detection of the new cases, the country has overtaken Russia to become the world's third-worst affected nation by the pandemic in terms of confirmed coronavirus cases.

