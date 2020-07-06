Iran's Covid-19 cases top 240,000









The total number of Covid-19 cases surpassed 240,000 in Iran on Sunday.

Iran, the hardest-hit country by the Covid-19 pandemic in the Middle East region, reported 2,560 new cases, raising the total number of infections to 240,438.

The country also reported 163 new deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 11,571. A total of 201,330 coronavirus patients have recovered, with 3,168 still in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Saudi Health Ministry announced on Sunday the registration of 3,580 new coronavirus infections, increasing the total number of confirmed cases to 209,509.

The recoveries rose to 145,236 with 1,980 new recovered cases, and the death toll reached 1,916 after 58 fatalities in the last 24 hours were added in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday additional facilities for foreigners who were affected by the Covid-19 lockdown, aiming to minimize the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

Turkey's Covid-19 cases increased by 1,148 on Sunday, raising the total number in the country to 205,758, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

Meanwhile, 19 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,225, while 1,188 more patients recovered, raising the total recoveries to 180,680, the minister tweeted.

Qatar's Health Ministry on Sunday announced 616 new infections of Covid-19, increasing the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 99,799.

Meanwhile, 1,897 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 92,284, while five others died, raising the fatalities to 128.

Egypt witnessed a record 623 daily recoveries from Covid-19 on Sunday, raising the total number of the recovered cases in the country to 20,726.

Meanwhile, the country reported 1,218 new Covid-19 infections, the lowest since June 19, raising the total cases registered since mid-February to 75,253, Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

The North African country also saw 63 fatalities from coronavirus on Sunday, the least since June 14, increasing the death toll to 3,343, according to the statement.

Iraqi Health Ministry said on Sunday that 2,125 new Covid-19 cases were reported, bringing the total infection cases in the country to 60,479.

The ministry also reported 105 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 2,473.

The Israeli health ministry reported 788 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, raising the total number in the country to 29,958.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced 683 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 51,540 and the death toll to 323.

The total number of recoveries from the virus in the UAE increased to 40,297 after 440 more fully recovered.

Kuwait reported 638 new Covid-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 49,941 and the death toll to 368, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 520 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 40,463.

Oman reported 1,072 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number in the country to 46,178.

Meanwhile, 10 new fatalities from the virus were reported, bringing the death toll to 213, while 949 more patients recovered, raising the total recovered cases to 27,917, the health ministry said in a statement.

In a separate statement on Sunday, the ministry announced that it was preparing for a survey of antibodies to help determine the extent of the Covid-19 infection across the country.

Syria reported 20 new Covid-19 cases as part of a daily escalation in the number of infections in the war-torn country.

With the new infections, Syria has so far recorded 358 cases since March, including 126 recoveries and 13 deaths.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Yemen's government-controlled provinces increased to 1,265 on Sunday, after 17 new ones were confirmed.

The ministry also announced that the death toll from the respiratory disease climbed to 338 in different areas under its control, including the southern port city of Aden.

