Covid-19 death toll in Bangladesh hits 2,096, new cases 3,201









Death toll from coronavirus in Bangladesh rose to 2,096 on Monday as the health authorities confirmed the death of 44 more patients in a span of 24 hours.





Besides, the health authorities detected 3,201new Covid-19 cases after testing 14,245 samples , bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,65,618.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin on Monday.





Besides, 3,524 patients made recovery from the disease during the period, she said.





Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases has spiked in recent weeks.





Global situation





The confirmed coronavirus cases reached 11,409,805 globally with 533,684 deaths and more than 6.1 million recoveries as of Monday morning.





According to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University, the worst-hit US has registered 2,880,130 confirmed cases with 129,906 fatalities.





Besides, Brazil, which has come up to the second position, recorded 64,867 deaths and 1, 603,055 confirmed cases while Russia counted the third highest Covid-19 cases- 680,283 till date.





Meanwhile, India registered a record daily number of 24,912 cases on Sunday, the biggest daily spike since the first coronavirus detection in the country.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Leave Your Comments