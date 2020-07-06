COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi division jump to 7,149









With detection of 298 new more positive cases in five districts on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division jumped to 7,149, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here on Monday.





Quoting the divisional level daily report here, Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said, of the total new positive cases, highest 110 were detected in Pabna district followed by 89 in Rajshahi and 68 in Bogura districts only.





Besides, 25 people also tested positive for Covid-19 in Naogaon and six in Natore districts on the same day.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 1,174 in Rajshahi, 101 in Chapainawabganj, 584 in Naogaon, 250 in Natore, 454 in Joypurhat, 3,375 in Bogura, 627 in Sirajganj and 584 in Pabna districts.





Of the total infected patients, 2,095 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 98 deaths including 62 in Bogura and 613 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Monday morning.





Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health-related guidelines.





Dr Gopendra Nath said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





He said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 1,466 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 758 were released.





On the other hand, a total of 302 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 284 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.





With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 5,118 at present. A total of 47,950 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 42,842 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Divisional Director Dr Gopendra Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.





Meanwhile, 72,078 personal protective equipment (PPE) have, so far, been distributed among the frontline healthcare workforces to handle the COVID-19 pandemic through protecting themselves from the virus infection. There are 42,413 more PPE in stock for distribution. A total of 935 doctors and 1,669 nurses are working in 172 public and private hospitals in the division. Around 1,914 beds, out of the total 4,899, have been prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients. There are arrangements of 462 beds in isolation units here and 19 ambulances for emergency transportation for treatment of the infected patients.

