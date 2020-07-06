COVID-19 cases in Khulna reach 5,512









With detection of 170 new more positive cases in the past one day, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in the division now reached 5,512, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report today.





“We received 282 samples in Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMC) and other samples in Jashore and Kushtia laboratories in the last 24 hours till this noon and 170 persons have been diagnosed with COVID-19 infection,” Assistant Director (Health) of Khulna division Dr. Ferdousi Akhter told BSS this noon.





The health officials said the newly detected 170 COVID-19 patients are 93 in Khulna, 37 in Kushtia, 18 in Jhenaidah, 17 in Chuadanga, two each in Bagerhat and Jashore and one in Narail districts .





They said the district-wise break-up of the COVID-19 patients is 2,528 in Khulna, 750 in Jashore, 745 in Kustia, 295 in Jhenaidah, 276 in Narail, 256 in Chuadanga, 202 in Bagerhat,





199 in Satkhira, 169 in Magura, and 92 in Meherpur .





Dr Ferdousi said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot help spread transmission further.





Meanwhile, a total of 1,742 have cured from coronavirus infections as 90 more people were discharged from the Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals after their recovery in all 10 districts of the division in the last 24 hours.





“The recovery rate among the total 5,512 coronavirus infected patients now stands at 31.60 per cent in the division,” she said.





“Among the total 5,512 coronavirus infected persons, 616 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals as 1,742 have recovered and 93 died while the rest





are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the division”, she said.





With the two more death toll, the total number of fatalities now reached 93 in the division.





The district wise death toll recorded as 34 in Khulna, 14 each in Kustia and Jashore, seven in Narail, five each in Meherpur and Jhenaidah, four each in Bagerhat and Satkhira, three in Chuadanga and Magura.





