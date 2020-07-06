Govt allocates 10,900 mts rice, 1.73 cr cash as humanitarian assistance





The government has allocated 10,900 mts of rice and cash Tk 1.73 crore as humanitarian assistance for people affected by natural disasters.





The assistance was given for the people affected by different natural disasters including flood, river erosion, onrush of hill water, heavy rainfall and storm, earthquake and fire incidents, said a press release of the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry on Monday.





Besides, the government also allocated 24,000 packets of dry foods for 12 districts including Rangpur, Kurigram, Gaibandha, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Sylhet, Sunamganj, Bogura, Sirajganj, Jamalpur, Tangail and Madaripur districts.

