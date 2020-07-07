UIU wins International Best of Regions Excellence Award

UIU wins Int'l Best of Regions Excellence Award in the ACBSP Virtual Conference 2020, held in Chicago, USA. -AA



United International University (UIU) participated in the ACBSP Virtual Conference 2020, held in Chicago, USA, during June 22-24, 2020. This is a prominent annual event that takes place in the USA by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), a prestigious global institution that reviews and accredits business schools and programs worldwide.





It is a matter of great honor that this is the first time a team from a Bangladeshi university won the prestigious global recognition titled "International Best of Regions Excellence Award" in the annual conference this year.







Dr. Khandoker Mahmudur Rahman, along with his co-authors Behroz Jalil and Adel Mushtaque Ahmed presented their paper titled "Teaching Generation Z: Adapting Teaching-Learning Style to Face Emerging Educational Challenges". This is to note that, UIU achieved ACBSP Accreditation in 2019 for ten years without any notes and conditions.

Leave Your Comments