Gas supply to remain suspended in few areas



Gas supply in different areas of Dhaka city will remain suspended from 12 pm to 6 pm on Tuesday for pipeline relocation work under Dhaka Elevated Expressway (DEE) project.







The gas supply to all residential, commercial, industrial consumers and CNG stations in Dhaka Cantonment residential areas, Mohakhali DOHS, Banani's both sides of Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Sarani, East Nakhalpara and Banani will remain suspended during the period, said a press release, reports UNB.







The media releas, issued by Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd on Monday, said the gas pipeline from Banani Railway Station to Mohakhali Bus Terminal will be relocated and tied up with consumers connections under the DEE project.

