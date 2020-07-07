India becomes world's third highest for virus cases

For the last three days India has added more than 20,000 daily infections per day. -Getty



India announced Monday that it has nearly 700,000 coronavirus cases, taking it past Russia to become the third-hardest-hit nation in the global pandemic. The health ministry said 697,358 cases had now been recorded, a rise of 24,000 in 24 hours, while Russia has just over 681,000.







The United States and Brazil have the highest numbers of cases but India's tally is not expected to peak for several more weeks and experts predict the one million figure will be passed this month. India has registered 19,963 deaths from the virus, a much lower number than many other badly hit countries.





India's major cities have been worst hit by the pandemic. New Delhi and Mumbai each have about 100,000 cases, with 3,000 dead in the capital and nearly 5,000 in Mumbai. New Delhi has opened a new 10,000-bed temporary virus hospital while other cities are tightening restrictions on movement to head off a new surge in cases.





The Kerala state capital, Thiruvananthapuram imposed a new lockdown from Monday with public transport shut and only pharmacies allowed to open. The clampdown came after hundreds of new cases were reported across the state, which had been praised for its action to curtail the pandemic.





The country's climbing recovery rate - about 60% of all its confirmed cases - is another encouraging sign. India's active infections - 36% of its total caseload - is significant as it is these cases that have a direct impact on the country's fragile healthcare system, which has dominated headlines.





Numerous reports of patients being turned away and refused treatment at various hospitals in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore has prompted outrage among citizens, and has even led to deaths in some cases.





The rise in numbers is also partly a reflection of increased testing - cities and states across the country have ramped up testing in recent weeks. The number of daily tests conducted has risen to about 250,000, according to local media.





Various states and cities have scaled up testing facilities and Delhi, for example, has focused heavily on antigen testing recently. But the latest numbers are also a result of normalcy seeping back into India after it began to exit out of its lockdown.





It is partly a reflection of increased activity outdoors, with restaurants opening up and employees returning back to the office. The rising numbers could also be an indication that India may be rapidly approaching its peak, with many experts earlier saying it would strike when the monsoon began between July and August.









---AFP, New Delhi

