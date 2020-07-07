Mobile court seizes polythene bags in Gazipur

Gazipur District Administration Executive Magistrate Manisha Karmakar seizing 2 tons of banned polythene shopping bags in Gazipur on Monday. -AA



2 tons of banned polythene shopping bags were seized in Bhogra Bazar area of Gazipur City Corporation. The polythene bags were seized on Monday (July 8th) by a mobile court headed by Gazipur District Administration Executive Magistrate Manisha Karmakar.







At that time 5 shop owners were fined Tk 25,000. Gazipur Environment Department Assistant Director Mohammad Ashraf Uddin said the Gazipur District Administration and the Environment Department jointly run a mobile court against the banned polythene shopping bags.







Later 2 tons of banned polythene shopping bags were seized from 5 shops / warehouses in Bhogra market area. Shop owners Sohag, Mohammad Rana, Shamsul Haque, Akkas Hossain and Ataur were fined Tk 5,000 and Tk 25,000 respectively.









---Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur

