Published:  01:20 AM, 07 July 2020

Risky bamboo bridge only means

Residents of Bitghar village under Panishwar union in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria have been facing immense sufferings for years for want of a concrete bridge over a canal flowing to the eastern side of Bitghar Govt Primary School.

The bamboo bridge is the only means for the villagers especially the students. During a recent visit, local people said that over six thousand people of Bitghar village use the bamboo bridge. Tender-minded students of Bitghar Govt Primary School cross the bamboo bridge taking risk of accidents.

They demanded a concrete bridge to end their sufferings. Maria, a fourth grader of the school, said, "We cross the bamboo bridge in fear of falling off it. We want a concrete bridge over the canal." Ijjat Ali, member of Ward No. 6 of Panishwar Union Parishad, said, "If a concrete bridge is constructed over the canal, sufferings of people will lessen.

I have requested the chairman to take necessary measures in this regard." Panishwar UP Chairman Deen Islam told The Asian Age over mobile phone that a pucca bridge will immediately be constructed on the canal with a view to lessening the sufferings of villagers especially students.


