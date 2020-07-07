Rupali Bank, a2i jointly hold workshop

Rupali Bank Ltd and a2i jointly arragned an online training workshop titled 'E-Document' on Saturday July 4, 2020. -AA



Rupali Bank Ltd and a2i jointly arranged an online training workshop titled 'E-Document' on Saturday (July 4, 2020). Rupali Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Obayed Ullah Al Masud inaugurated the online training workship, said a press release. On behalf of a2i, Nilufar Yeasmin took part in the second session of the online training workshop.





The whole session was conducted by Rupali Bank DMD Khandaker Ataur Rahman. All the general managers including GM Shafiqul Islam of the administration and human resources department of the bank took part the workshop.

