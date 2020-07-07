Ajay Devgn to back film on India-China clash



After 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', Ajay Devgn Films & Select Media holdings LLP, once again, joins hands to showcase the strength of our Indian Army during the recent Galwan Valley incident! It is a known fact that actor-filmmaker Ajay Devgn has always supported movies or characters that portrays Strength and Valour.





The actor, in past, who has shouldered films like 'LOC: Kargil', 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh', 'Tanhaji', 'Singham' and 'RAID' amongst others is all set to showcase the Might, Valour & Sacrifice of the Indian army during the infiltration of China at the Galwan Valley recently. About the Galwan Valley incident that Ajay Devgn is making the film, On 15 June, our troops were ambushed.





The fighting resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers of 16th Bihar Regiment including its commanding officer, Colonel Santosh Babu. At a de-escalation meeting following the incident, China accepted that the Chinese commanding officer was also killed in the mêlée. US intelligence reportedly concluded that 35 Chinese soldiers were killed.







Leave Your Comments