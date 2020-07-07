Kendall, Kylie claim brand not owned by GBG



American models and reality TV stars Kendall and Kylie Jenner's clothing brand, Kendall + Kylie, has responded to accusations of failing to pay factory workers in Bangladesh amid the Covid-19 pandemic.







The claims originated in an article published in Remake on June 1, which reported that the company Global Brands Group (GBG) had refused to pay its garment suppliers in Bangladesh for orders manufactured in February and March following a drop in sales caused by the Covid-19 crisis, reports People Magazine.





GBG listed Kendall + Kylie on its portfolio of affiliated brands, though this listing has since been removed, said the article. On Thursday, the brand issued a statement on its official Instagram account, where it said the claims were "untrue" and it is not owned by the GBG, the article noted. "





We would like to address the unfortunate and incorrect rumor that Global Brands Group owns the Kendall + Kylie brand and that we have neglected to pay factory workers in Bangladesh as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement on Instagram said.





