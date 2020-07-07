Sushant`s ex-manager Disha was pregnant!



Does Sushant's suicide have anything to do with Disha Salian's death? Within a week of the death of the former manager Disha, rumors have been circulating about why Sushant made the final decision.





However, while investigating Sushant's suicide, the police made it clear that there was no connection between Disha's suicide and Sushant's death. But doubts are being evaporated again as multiple demands have started coming up on social media that DishaSalian was pregnant.





In one of them, it is said that Sushant's former manager Disha Salian was involved in a relation to actor Suraj Pancholi. Even Disha was pregnant. Sushant tried to persuade the former manager not to make any wrong decision in his relationship with Suraj.







After the death of the Bollywood actor, many people have come up with such information this time.And after such a demand was made public, a loud noise started. Is there any addition to Sushant's suicide with Disha's death? Such comments also started in different groups.





Meanwhile, Sushant's story with SurajPancholi came to light after the actor's death. In the context of which, Suraj was forced to give status to his social handle. Where he claims, he had a friendly relationship with Sushant. Never had a quarrel with him. Aditya Pancholi's son also claimed that those who are claiming that his relationship with Sushant is deteriorating are lying.

