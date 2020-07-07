'Songshar', short film on social story



A couple stays with their mother-in-law in the routine life of the city. They are quite good in a small house with children. But the problem is with the mother-in-law. She cannot stand the sight of her daughter-in-law. The short film 'Songshar' has been created with such a story.





Zakir Hossain Simanto has directed the film with a social message. Last Saturday (July 4), the short film was released on the YouTube channel of the film production company Banglaexpress Film. Director Simanto said, "It is not possible for us to change the society.







But it would be good if a person watching our film is also aware of his responsibilities and duties." 'Songshar' was shot on June 11 in Dhaka. Sharmin Majumder, Lincoln, Rebecca and Shiuli have played different roles in the short film whose screenplay was written by Ahmed Zaman Shimul. Farha dHossain was on camera and produced by Parvez Chowdhury.

