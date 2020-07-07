Urmila busy with her 12 drama shooting



Popular model-actress UrmilaSrabontiKar is busy with Eid dramas after being stuck-at-house for a long time due to coronavirus. The actress will be seen in about 12 dramas on the coming Eid. She is currently taking part in the shooting of the dramas.





In the meantime, she has finished BornoNath's 'Sukkur IS A Good Boy', RinkuRafat's 'BoroLokerBeti GO', MahmudulHasanRana's 'Bachelor Babu', AdibashiMizan's 'Mesh Rashi', 'CharaTalukdar', 'Tin Doitto', 'Ma MorleBaapTali'.





Besides, she also working on a drama directed by RumanRoni on Saturday. She also gave scheduled a few more dramas of SM Shaheen, AdibashiMizan, Rana for Eid, said Urmila.





Urmila said, "All the artists are busy during Eid. Besides, we didn't do much work last Eid. Even in this situation of coronavirus, I am trying to do something good by thinking about the audience."







Meanwhile, Urmila has recently worked on a new TVC outside the drama on Wednesday directed by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury. Regarding the work on TVC, she said, "Amitabh Reza Chowdhury is a talented director. It's a pleasure to work with him. The work has been very good. It will be aired soon; hopefully, viewers will like it very much."

