Pori Moni, Chanchal, Mosharraf together for an Indian web series



Pori Moni is a very popular heroine of this generation in Bangladesh. She is a gorgeous lady and known for class acting. This time the actress is going to work under the direction of Srijit Mukherji, a talented director from Kolkata. The news has been going around for a long time that Pori Moni is going to work on a web series of Srijit.





However, neither the director nor the heroine opened up about it. This time the secret has been revealed by the Indian news media Anandabazar. The shocking news for the fans of Pori Moni is that the heroine will be paired opposite to Anirban Chatterjee, a very popular actor of the present generation in Kolkata.







They will be joined by two star actors of Bangladesh Chanchal Chowdhury and Mosharraf Karim.It is learned that Srijit is going to do a web series based on the novel Rabindranath 'Ekhane Kokhono Khete Ashenni' by Bangladeshi writer Mohammad Nazim Uddin. It will be released on the Hoichoi platform.





The Indian director has been thinking of working on this book for a long time. He said, "Last year I went to Bangladesh and held a meeting but the issue was not implemented. Eventually all has been finalized.







There will be two Bengali actors in this series." However, for the time being, Pori Moni has been finalized as the main character Muskan Zuberi. Earlier, Jaya Ahsan's name was considered for the role of Muskan Zuberi.







When asked for advice from the author of the novel, he also said to take Jaya. But in the end, in this series, Pori Moni is being taken instead. Work on this web series will begin soon. At the moment, Feluda's new installment is busy in Srijit's hands He will take the field after arranging it.





