Mehazabien returns to shooting



Popular TV actress of present time Mehazabien Chowdhury last acted in Mizanur Rahman Aryan directed a drama titled 'Kemon Achhen Freelancer Nadia' on March 18. Later due to lockdown for Coronavirus, she did not take part in any shooting for more than three months. This time as Eid-ul-Azha is coming soon and directors have shown their keen interests to cast in their works, so Mehazabien has to return to shooting for her fans.





Basically to present some new dramas for the viewers in Eid-ul-Azha and also to keep directors' wants, Mehazabien will return to shooting. She confirmed the matter yesterday. She will return to shooting for MizanurRahman Aryan's an Eid drama. But after taking part in shooting of this drama she will take a break.







While talking in this regard, Mehazabiensaid, "Right now I will only give schedule for an Eid drama of MizanurRahman Aryan. During Coronavirus many actors are taking part in shooting maintaining social distance and hygiene. I will also maintain these during shooting.







After working in a drama if I see that social distance and hygiene are properly maintained then I will give schedules of other works. In fact, doing a work I want to observe how much social distance and hygiene are being maintained in the shooting. If I would satisfy then I will surely work. Rests are dependent on Allah."







Mehazabien also informed that during lockdown she made several videos to upload on her own YouTube channel. She is getting positive response for those videos. During lockdown she tried to pass time to enjoy by own way.







She is getting more response for Mehazabien-starrer two dramas of last Eid titled 'Upohar' and 'Photo-frame'. AfranNisho was her co-actor in these two dramas which were enjoyed by 41 lakh and 71 lakh viewers respectively on YouTube. "Within two to three days I will return to shooting," she also said.





Leave Your Comments