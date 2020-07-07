Sahara Khatun admitted to Bumrungrad Hospital



Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and former Home Minister Advocate Sahara Khatun has been admitted to the Bumrungrad Hospital in Thai capital Bangkok for better treatment. Sahara Khatun's personal assistant (Nephew) Mujibur Rahman confirmed the matter to BSS on Monday.





Mujib said, an air ambulance carrying the ailing AL leader, departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) around 1pm. She was admitted to the hospital around 4pm. Her personal assistant secretary Advocate Anisur Rahman is accompanying the AL leader.





Sahara Khatun has been suffering from fever, allergies, and some old age related complications. She has been undergoing treatment at United Hospital for the last few weeks. On June 26, she was shifted to intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital for the second time. Her condition remained unchanged since then.

Leave Your Comments