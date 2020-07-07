'Andrew Kishore pride of people'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday expressed deep shock at the death of popular playback singer Andrew Kishore.





In a condolence message, he said, "A pall of gloom has descended on all over the country at the demise of Andrew Kishore, a famous and numerous award-winning musician. He was an unparalleled vocalist in the country's music arena."





"His melodic songs will ever remain in the hearts of his fans. He died prematurely after battling cancer. The countrymen will always be proud of this magical vocalist," he said.





The BNP leader also said his death has created a huge void in the cultural arena of Bangladesh. He prayed for the eternal peace of Andrew Kishore's departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.







