Provide free or low-cost internet to students



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has urged mobile phone operators to provide either free internet or low-cost packages to students to help them continue online education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.She came up with the call while speaking as the chief guest in an online seminar organized by Awami League's Education and Human Resources affairs sub-committee on Monday.





Dr Dipu Moni said, "Many educational institutions are conducting online academic activities due to the pandemic but it has become difficult for many students to bear the internet expenses. Negotiations are on with the mobile operators so that they consider providing free internet services or low-cost internet packages to students."







The minister hoped that the mobile phone operators will take the matter positively."Every crisis opens the door of possibilities for us. In order to transform our population into human resource, we've to be skilled in information technology.





The coronavirus situation has forced us to move ahead. Now we're carrying out our regular activities, including offices and classes, online. We've some limitations but we've to be habituated to the new situation overcoming the limitations," she said.





The online academic activities will continue alongside the regular ones during the post-corona period, too, Dipu Moni said.Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar was present as a special guest.





