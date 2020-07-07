BNP misleading people with false info: Quader



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has alleged that the BNP is misleading the nation with imaginary information even during the Covid-19 pandemic.







He was addressing a regular press briefing from his residence on Monday and said, "BNP is not playing responsible roles during the coronavirus crisis and the party is involved in its traditional politics of complaints.'' ''Leaders of the party are misleading the nation with unreal information,"the minister added.





Obaidul Quader, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, said, ''BNP became world champion in corruption for five times. The party was rejected by people in polls and politics for looting.''





He went on to add, ''Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's anti-corruption stance and her personal honesty are lauded at home and abroad. The government is steadfast in its zero tolerance policy against corruption and irregularities.''





The minister added that, ''The government has been doing whatever necessary in the fight against Covid-19 and increasing the number of safety equipment, ventilation system and doctors.





But BNP's activities are limited to statements only."Obaidul Quader called upon the BNP to extend cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 by ignoring the politics of divisions and hostilities.





Leave Your Comments