Hasina floats plan to use forex reserves to fund development



Bangladesh is exploring ways to channel funds from its record-high foreign exchange reserves in the form of credit to finance the development projects in the country amid the coronavirus epidemic.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed the finance ministry and Bangladesh Bank to look into the matter at an ECNEC meeting on Monday, according to Planning Minister MA Mannan, reports bdnews24.com.







Bangladesh Bank's foreign currency reserves rose to an all-time high of $36.14 billion on July 2 after expatriate Bangladeshis sent home a record $1.833 billion in June despite the coronavirus pandemic ravaging economies.





The amount is enough to pay the import bills for nine months, while a country must have foreign currency reserves equivalent to the import cost of three months, according to the international standards.Economists have long been calling on the government to invest the money instead of letting it lie idle.





Leave Your Comments