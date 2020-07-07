Celebrated playback singer Andrew Kishore no more

Andrew Kishore (1955-2020)



Popular playback singer Andrew Kishore passed away on Monday evening at his hometown Rajshahi after battling cancer for months. He was 64.Family sources said, Adnrew Kishore breathed his last at 7:00pm at the residence of his sister Dr Shikha Biswas in Rajshahi city.







He left behind his wife Lipika Andrew Eti, daughter Minim Andrew Songya, son Jay Andrew Soptok and millions of fans to mourn his untimely demise.After diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (cancer in both Adrenal Glands) on September 9 last year, Kishore underwent treatment in Singapore for nine months. He later returned home on June 11.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed grief and shock over the passing of the prolific singer.In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Andrew Kishore was born in Rajshahi in 1955. Since childhood, he was keen on pursuing a career in music and began taking lessons from Abdul Aziz Bachchu, who later became the chief music director of Rajshahi Betar. He had rendered more than 15,000 songs in movies, earning him the moniker of 'playback king' in the Bangla film industry.





Kishore made his debut as a playback singer with the song 'Ochinpurer Rajkumari Nei Je Tar Keu' in the movie "Mail Train". An eight-time winner of the National Film Award for his outstanding contribution to the music industry, Kishore also earned recognition for his work in Urdu and Hindi films.





His songs -- 'Jiboner Golpo Achhe Baki Olpo', 'Dak Diyachhen Doyal Amare', 'Haire Manush Rongin Fanush', 'Amar Shara Deho Kheyo Go Mati', 'Amar Buker Moddhe Khane', 'Amar Babar Mukhe Prothom Jedin Shunechilam Gan', 'Bhengeche Pinjor Meleche Dana', 'Shobai To Bhalobasha Chae', and many others -- will linger in the hearts of his fans.









