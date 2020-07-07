'SAFF postponement gives us enough time to prepare'

Bangladesh National football team goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana. -BFF



National team goalkeeper Ashraful Islam Rana believes the postponment of SAFF Championship gave the team enough time to prepare, so that they could get a good result."SAFF Championship postponed until 2021 due to the Covid-19. SAFF is one of the biggest competitions for our country.







We have a big chance this time, because it is scheduled to be held at our home. But we don't have enough preparation right now. I believe the postponement gives us enough time to prepare, so that we could get a good result." Ashraful Islam Rana said on Monday through BFF.







Earlier on June 29 in a SAFF committee's virtual meeting, the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship, which was scheduled to arrange in September in Dhaka on occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been postponed to next year due to coronavirus pandemic.





In the meeting the general secretaries of all seven member associations [Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan] sat to discuss regarding the calendar of this year's SAFF and they all through the consensus took the decision to postponed this year's SAFF Championship to 2021.





The upcoming join Joint Qualifiers round two for FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in October and November. According to the new schedule proposed by AFC, Bangladesh will host Afghanistan India and Oman on October 8, November 12 and 17 respectively while meeting Asian champions Qatar in their lone away match on October 13.





Bangladesh played out 1-1 draw with India point in their third group match of the joint qualifiers at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati in Kolkata in October last year. Saad Uddin netted in the 42 minutes while Indian centre-back Adil Khan levelled the margin in the 89th minute.





