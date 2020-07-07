Mushy visits SBNCS after 3 months

Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim poses for a photo during his Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday. -Twitter



Bangladesh stalwart Mushfiqur Rahim has visited the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur after more than three months. But, the reason behind his visit was unknown, report UNB.







After two months of nationwide general holiday due to coronavirus pandemic, an impatient Mushfiqur, who is out of action like the other cricketers, applied to the board to practice alone at the stadium.







However, the board denied his request considering the risk factors.The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman posted an image on his social media on Monday where he is seen standing at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium wearing a face mask.

"(I have been) missing this wonderful venue. Only almighty knows when we can restart practice," Mushfiqur wrote in the caption.





Although there has been no cricket activity for a long time, the former Bangladesh captain remained busy trying to maintain his fitness, ready to resume cricket at any time. He had also posted some videos recently on his social media handles showing he is running in front of his residence. In another video, Mushfiqur was seen practicing batting at the garage of his residence in Dhaka.





Due to coronavirus, all cricketing activities are on hold in Bangladesh since mid-March. BCB, however, is planning to resume cricketing activities from late July or early August. In the meantime, Bangladesh's 14 international matches were postponed due to the pandemic, including six Tests (three against Sri Lanka, two against Australia, one against Pakistan), four ODIs (three against Ireland, one against Pakistan) and four T20Is (all against Ireland).





As part of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s continuing efforts at facilitating its exit strategy following the disruption to programmes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, major international and first class venues such as the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Dhaka, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium (ZACS) in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet and others have been undergoing constant maintenance, the BCB said in a press release some days ago.





Over 100 groundsmen and venue personnel have remained active with pitch, outfield and facilities maintenance at the stadiums which is an ongoing process. Regular work include watering, trimming and cutting of grass, administering fertilisers and insecticides, top dressing, planting of Bermuda grass, removal of weed, rolling and sand filling. In addition, checking and servicing of ground equipment and machinery is mandatory at all stadiums.







Technicians for power supply and water substations are also on duty. The venues are following hygiene and safety standards as per the COVID-19 guideline of the BCB. Staff and workers have been instructed to maintain the sanitisation protocol. Despite the challenges of ensuring adequate workforce during the time of the coronavirus, sufficient numbers of cleaners have been assigned at the BCB facilities.







