National shooters in turmoil!

Ace Bangladeshi shooter Abdullah Hel Baki is one of four national shooters who had to go to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) office of Sunday. -Collected



The deadly coronavirus pandemic has created havoc around the world like never before. It has affected people from all walks of life. Sports in Bangladesh are no different.







Athletes of almost all disciplines in the country are under home lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus, while national shooters are protesting at the office of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to avoid trouble! Recently NBR has written to the Bangladesh Shooting Sports Federation to find out where 14 shooters have gone to play abroad.





Those shooters have also been asked to know their passport number, national identity card number and address.Even four national shooters had to go to the NBR office on Sunday to testify because of a flying letter sent by an unknown Abdul Quader.







The four shooters are: country's ace shooter Abdullah Hale Baki, Arnab Sharar Ladif, Rabbi Hasan Munna and Risalatul Islam. There are allegations that a top official of the Bangladesh Shooting Sport Federation (BSSF) is behind the shooters getting into trouble.







It is learned that a committee of inquiry was recently formed to humiliate Intekhabul Hamid Apu, the secretary general of the federation. There is a deliberate conspiracy of the Secretary General to buy and sell bullets and weapons.Some national shooters are strongly protesting against some BSSF officials' ugly act in their Facebook account. National celebrity shooter Sharmin Ratna said.





"Like many times in the past, in 2011 we brought rifles from Germany! Then a syndicate gave justice to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)! The same syndicate has sent an anonymous letter to ACC this time, calling the shooters smugglers! At that time, there was a shooter-friendly federation; there was a president secretary who thought about shooters, so the shooters did not have to face the ACC question even after thousands of attempts by that syndicate."







"Almost all the shooters shoot at their own expense without any expectation that brings respect to the country. And those of us who are selfless for the country, whether we buy it with our own money or with a rifle given as a gift by someone, without any promise, without any hope of receiving as much as we have achieved for the country, they are now facing the ACC's question for that rifle" Sharmin Ratna said.





Ratna who won gold medal at the 2010 SA Games and Commonwealth Shooting, also slammed Bangladesh's Commonwealth Games gold medal winning former shooter Sabrina Sultana and other BSSF officials.





"The federation promised to support us but I didn't even see an officer go to NBR with the shooters! Our coach, who is briefing the time-to-time shooters by phone, didn't go with the shooters." Sharmin Ratna wrote in Facebook on Monday.







"Respecting sister (Sabrina Sultana) why you want to prove again and again that we have committed a crime by bringing air rifles? Whose interests are you pursuing? You should be ashamed! Although you are completely shameless! Shame on you! Remember you also brought rifle to improve your shooting in the past." Shamin added.







According to the national shooting experts, such a conspiracy has been hatched so that Intekhabul Hamid Apu cannot stand for the next elections for the Secretary General post. A syndicate is trying to take advantage of the allegations against the secretary general. The syndicate includes influential officials of the federation and three former shooters. One of them is a coach.





In 2016, the shooters brought 8 rifles from Germany to the country from the rifle manufacturing company Walther. But after three years, the shooters are forced to testify in the NBR because of a flying letter.





