Covid-19: Global confirmed cases cross 11.5 mn









Coronavirus cases across the globe reached 11,592,259 and the death toll from the deceased crossed 537,487 on Tuesday, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

According to JHU data, Brazil has come up to the second position after the US with 1,628,284 cases and 65,487 deaths as of Tuesday.

South Asian country India has come to the third position again with 697,413 Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 19,693 deaths.

Meanwhile, Russia counted the fourth highest Covid-19 cases- 686,852 till the date.









Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 130,284 patients and about 2,935,716 confirmed cases.

Although the European countries have started relaxing lockdown restrictions and reopening shops and restaurants, the number of new cases are increasing in Brazil, India, Russia, and Australia.

Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh ranked 8th globally, with 26,598 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days until Saturday, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).









Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.

The country’s health authority on Monday reported 3,201 new coronavirus cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours until the morning.

Bangladesh has so far reported 165,618 coronavirus cases and 2,096 deaths.

