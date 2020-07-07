1,288 among 1,646 Covid-19 patients recover in Kishoreganj









A total of 1,288 among 1,646 coronavirus patients made full recovery until Monday night in Kishoreganj, said Kishoreganj Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman.

Dr Mujibur Rahman said 15 new cases were detected in the district in the last 24 hours until Monday night.

Among the new infected people, nine are from Sadar upazila, three from Karimganj, two from Bhoirab and while another was infected in Nikli upazila, he added.





Read Also: Coronavirus: 1,000 scientists, researchers for more trials to test antivirals, drugs





Bangladesh on Monday reported 3,201 new coronavirus cases and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours until the morning.

The country’s health department has so far reported 165,618 coronavirus cases and 2,096 deaths.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladesh ranked 8th globally, with 26,598 new Covid-19 cases in the last seven days, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Leave Your Comments