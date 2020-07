Real Estate & Housing Association of Bangladesh (Rehab) director Mohammad Abu Bakar Siddique passed away early Tuesday at a city hospital.

Freedom Fighter Md Abu Bakar Siddique breathed his last at 12:05am at Azgor Ali Hospital, said a press release of Rehab.

Siddique was also a member of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI).

He was elected director of Rehab for 2018-2020 term.

