Three of a family killed in Cumilla road crash





Three members of a family were killed as a private cur overturned on Daudkandi-Chandpur Matlab road in Cumilla on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sirajul Islam, 80, his wife Jahanara Begum, 70, and their twelve-year-old grandson Abu Bakar Siddique.

Barkar’s father, who was driving the car, escaped unhurt.

Rafiqul Islam, officer-in-charge of Daudkandi Police Station, said the private car overturned and fell into a roadside ditch at around 5am, leaving the trio dead on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies, he added.

Family sources said that the victims were going to Faridganj upazila in Chandpur from Dhaka.

Leave Your Comments