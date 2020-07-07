Kasba Upazila Health Complex: Modernization works going on

The modernization works of Kasba Upazila Health Complex in Brahmanbaria is going on in full swing.

Sophisticated equipment is being set up at the health complex with a view to providing modern health services.It has been learnt that the initiative of modernizing the health complex has been taken by Kasba Upazila Parishad.







With the efforts of Kasba Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League Joint Convener Advocate Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan Jibon, 10 modern beds, ACs, analyzer machine and solar panel have been set up at the hospital under a project of the ADB.





Besides, the main gate of the health complex is being constructed anew. Sources said 25 more modern beds will be set up at the hospital with personal funds of Law Minister Advocate Anisul Huq MP.







Advocate Rashedul Kawser Bhuiyan Jibon visited the health complex on Tuesday and inquired about the progress of the modernization works.Kasba Upazila Health Officer Mamunur Rahman said, the modernization works of the health complex is going on. After the completion of the works, local lawmaker Advocate Anisul Huq will formally inaugurate.





