War Analysis


Vietnam War is long term war with frequent finance required to cope up with changing strategy. When the Vietnam war took place in 1960s, the government of USA did not even dream of its becoming too prolonging with huge financial budget.

The more the casualties the higher the budget needed to be increase to fight against Ho Chi Min or against North Vietnamese. When the issue of national honor comes, who cares for money? The underestimation of enemy strength led USA huge humiliation in Vietnam war. The tax payers money of USA was used to destroy Vietnamese economy, if not people.

Second World War results in global financial changes through creation of financial bodies like IFC, IMF to lead the world with USA at its center and US dollar as most acceptable currency. These international financial organizations started to loan many under developed and developing countries irrespective of judging demand.

Children born to these nations became borrower by birth. World Bank suggested many structural changes for these nations for which their idle money got the opportunity to be utilized by these poor countries profitably. So, post second world war gave birth a lending-oriented or credited-dependent economy where rich nations got opportunity to channel their idle fund to invest through poor nations which had both positive and negative sides.

Cold War is financed to hold the global influence by both sides. Rumor is that USA financed former USSRs leaders to destroy socialism from inside. Because you cannot destroy a civilization from outside until it destroys itself from inside. More than budgeting cold war, US financial administration invested on personal economic ambition of soviet leaders and writers to destroy socialism.

The utopian communist concept of equal society would have survived till today at least to retain global balance of power if military finance of USA had nottargeted Soviet leaders personal greed successfully. Afghan Warat two times with two different enemies taught the world that there is no permanent friend or enemy in politics, neither is a permanent financer.

The former USSR was damn sure to win in Afghanistan in 1980s if US Administration had not heavily invested on purchasing weapons like rocket lancers with which Afghans were trained on Pakistan training camps how to capably shoot down dozens of Soviet fighters. Each time one Soviet fighter fell down on earth with purchased rocket lancer bought by American-Christians tax-money, the muslim mujahedins hailed “Allahu Akbar”.

However, the hero of 1980s became villain when a new word was coined in dictionary called “terrorism”. 9/11 attack had justified using US Tax payers money in crusade against Afghans, if not against muslims. When Afghanistan has already become another Vietnam for USA in terms of failure, they are now ready to retreat by consoling US tax payers saying that “enough is enough, now the world needs peace”.

 
Iraq & Libya War were two wars financed to make two nations leaderless by Saudiled allies with their oil money. The confidence of ex Iraqi president Saddam Hossain led the world to thin that Iraq was invincible or it could never have been conquered. 

But Mr. Saddm did not survive the war fifteen days. Military financial administration was of the opine that they would have even continued minimum two years. But where strength matters, finance cannot backup. Undemocratic Iraq was financially sound and there was not a single man found to be lying under bridge in sleep at night which is still visible in New York city.

It seems that global democracy and financial system runs in opposite direction for which democracy is breeding financial indiscrimination while autocracy is breeding sound and balanced economy like we had seen in pre-war Iraq and pre-war Libya.

Only disagreeing to purchase French air fighters led France attack on Gaddifi accompanying with USA that caused fall of their once beloved friend as they themselves called Gaddifi, the great. Challenging US dollar on the basis of gold coin concept burned Gaddifis’ paradise.

Palestine War is a war supported by global leaders to Palestinian people only to befool muslims. Being close to becoming totally landless refugees the Palestinians learnt “Might is Right”.Those of you who read Shakespeares’ “Merchant of Venice” are well aware how much hatred the Christians had nurtured against the Jews of the world and the Jews were considered anything but human beings by Christians. However, the occupation of Palestine by the Jews was a game changer and all on a sudden the haters(Christian community) became lovers of the Jews people.

When the whole world had rejected the Jews community to refuge, the people of Palestine gave them shelter. Many fundamentalists say that shelter was given to the Jews by Palestinian  government in violation of Al Hadith which said non-muslims will never be your friends. Who knew the guests (Jews) themselves would become intruder for hosts (Palestinians) making hosts almost landless refugees.

Open secret rumor is that Israel is the middle east agent to protect interest of USA while Iran works for Russia. So, the dependence of the people of Palestine on USA in last few decades made them just fools which ultimately resulted in Israels’ decline to accept even two states concept. The Zionist agenda of separate state under the false excuse of their Testament not only has been misguiding the Jews community, but the whole world.

The question is that even without a separate state, the Zionist block could have controlled the global financial system as well as politics and then why they are desperate for a land? Here Israel being rich nation needs no financer while Palestine being refugee in their own land has Russia and few Pro- Russian block behind the screen.

Syrian Waris a multi-party involved war where everyone is every ones enemy. For this, under banner of war on terror, the fight against ISIS got frustrated. Syrian war is a good example how NATO failed with its budget to dethrone Asad government because of unexpected involvement of Russia.

After Russia gets involved NATO considered it better to retreat instead of allocating further budget on Syrian war. Everyone fighting with everyone gave no result in Syrian war and  who is financing whom was also confusing. It’s a result of goalless financial administration that struggled for something unachievable.Even enemy was not decisive here.

Yemen Waris a war to weaken enemy instead of defeating them financially as well as functionally. The financial administration of Yemen war is to make more damages to enemy than get a victory. The strategy is to kill as much civilian as possible to establish existential importance by Suadi led allies. The oil-money failed to give any substantial result except killing thousands of children in face of Iran-supported Huti.

The writer is Assistant Vice President, Financial Administration Division(FAD), Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd



