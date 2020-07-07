War Analysis





However, the hero of 1980s became villain when a new word was coined in dictionary called “terrorism”. 9/11 attack had justified using US Tax payers money in crusade against Afghans, if not against muslims. When Afghanistan has already become another Vietnam for USA in terms of failure, they are now ready to retreat by consoling US tax payers saying that “enough is enough, now the world needs peace”.









Iraq & Libya War were two wars financed to make two nations leaderless by Saudiled allies with their oil money. The confidence of ex Iraqi president Saddam Hossain led the world to thin that Iraq was invincible or it could never have been conquered.







But Mr. Saddm did not survive the war fifteen days. Military financial administration was of the opine that they would have even continued minimum two years. But where strength matters, finance cannot backup. Undemocratic Iraq was financially sound and there was not a single man found to be lying under bridge in sleep at night which is still visible in New York city.





It seems that global democracy and financial system runs in opposite direction for which democracy is breeding financial indiscrimination while autocracy is breeding sound and balanced economy like we had seen in pre-war Iraq and pre-war Libya.







Only disagreeing to purchase French air fighters led France attack on Gaddifi accompanying with USA that caused fall of their once beloved friend as they themselves called Gaddifi, the great. Challenging US dollar on the basis of gold coin concept burned Gaddifis’ paradise.







Palestine War is a war supported by global leaders to Palestinian people only to befool muslims. Being close to becoming totally landless refugees the Palestinians learnt “Might is Right”.Those of you who read Shakespeares’ “Merchant of Venice” are well aware how much hatred the Christians had nurtured against the Jews of the world and the Jews were considered anything but human beings by Christians. However, the occupation of Palestine by the Jews was a game changer and all on a sudden the haters(Christian community) became lovers of the Jews people.







When the whole world had rejected the Jews community to refuge, the people of Palestine gave them shelter. Many fundamentalists say that shelter was given to the Jews by Palestinian government in violation of Al Hadith which said non-muslims will never be your friends. Who knew the guests (Jews) themselves would become intruder for hosts (Palestinians) making hosts almost landless refugees.





Open secret rumor is that Israel is the middle east agent to protect interest of USA while Iran works for Russia. So, the dependence of the people of Palestine on USA in last few decades made them just fools which ultimately resulted in Israels’ decline to accept even two states concept. The Zionist agenda of separate state under the false excuse of their Testament not only has been misguiding the Jews community, but the whole world.





The question is that even without a separate state, the Zionist block could have controlled the global financial system as well as politics and then why they are desperate for a land? Here Israel being rich nation needs no financer while Palestine being refugee in their own land has Russia and few Pro- Russian block behind the screen.

