Vaccine politics, geopolitics and Global Race of Supremacy

Vaccine have never before been manufactured at this scale. As of April,2020,115 vaccine research in varying stages of development, The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) reports show that 78 are confirmed as active with the status of the remaining 37 are concealed from public views,5 teams have moved to the clinical development. Unlike the space,combat for covid vaccine is dominated by private sector companies by 72% and 28% by not- for-profit.
(Source: CEPI). In the past two months wall street investor have pumped billions into biotech companies that is already approaching $200billion in stock market value.(source:cbsnews) President Trump has talked in meetings with his country’s top brass pharmaceuticals researchers, executives to make sure a vaccine is produced on American soil. Like America Germany, China doing the same.
The coalition NGOs and Research organization have funded research into the most promising candidates to block the corona virus- including CUREVAC German based company. Only Curevac offered by President Donald Trump what influenced European Corporation to give more $85million, China $138.3million.Other countries are also signaling their intention to priorities the safety of their own citizen.
Historically most vaccines have been developed by the first world, often reaching the third world much later. There is a clear implication that china is using the situation for geopolitical benefitrendering help to countries that once we starred at Europe or theUSA. Severe non-cooperation between superpowers played vulnerable role in eradicating long dreaded small pox.
During the swine flu epidemic in 2009, we can remember what happened when an Australian company first develop a single dose vaccine was rigidly required to satisfy demand in Australia before a satisfying export order to the USA and elsewhere .It would be completely unethical to fall into nationalist approaches that would actually shatterglobal supply chains and be nocuous & disadvantageous to people around the world.
Who will get the vaccine first? Health care workers so that they can continue to work fight against pandemic.But which group comes next the elderly, medicallysusceptible, children, essential worker areworried with ethical Catch-22s and aftermath of political power plays.