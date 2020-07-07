Vaccine politics, geopolitics and Global Race of Supremacy

Immunization as an element of state formulation, freedom of speech of the countrymen, of visualizing their need associated into public health practices, the whole global system of development aid is improperly triggering the third world health policies and an ideological shift that policies of vaccine as money-spinning merchandises than as indispensable component of public health. Scholars have ,portrayed demonstrative and long pitched politics of vaccination as colonial nationalism, decolonization of the cold war, rise of economic neo-liberalism and geo—political shift.







If you thought that the space race was nerve-racking, then I must beacon you that you have seen nothing yet. Across the globe,the scientist in more than hundred desperatecontingents are working breathlessly at a breakneck velocity to invent a vaccine for saving world’s people from the lethal corona virus.It is the century’s biggest opportunityto become a new superpower who can invent the vaccine of Corona,when the pandemic atrophied some domineering & leading country’s reputation,





when the coxswain countries of the world stooped in health situation and detoured in their economical flop down in a circumbendibus way of disaster. It is the prime time to take the opportunity to be a new super power like Nuclear Energy who can give the world by support of vaccine when the fatal Corona ravaged the smooth wheeled economy of the world.







Winning the covid-19 vaccine race will also take the country’s esteem in global supremacy.It is also a matter of domestic politics and profit. Whichever country will be the first to invent it must be able to protect its own citizens from fatalities and the governments popularity will be soared. Their own economy will also be on wheeled on a super celerity.The country is also likely to reap big profit by selling the vaccines to the rest of the world. A governments capacity to manufacture its own vaccine has frequently played a role in building and sustaining national sovereignty.







The stakes of the global legerdemain, geopolitical syndic, regional steersman, prestidigitators couldnot be higher on the table not just millions of lives and many billion of dollars and renminbi.There is a race on many levels among companies that are ordinarily stringentstruggle hanging over the endeavors is the sleuth & reflection of a nationalistic approach that could bequeath the victor the chances to fortify its own population and hypothetically gain the skyrocketing altitudes in handlingwith economic and geo-strategic crisis.

