Mayor Atiq's elder brother dies



Md Shafiqul Islam, managing director of Islam Garments Limited & Group, passed away on Monday midnight in the capital due to old-age complications. He was 82. Shafiqul Islam is the elder brother of Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam.







He left behind his wife, two sons and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death. Shafiqul Islam was born on December 29, 1938 at Lalpur village under Titas Police Station in Cumilla. He was the eldest among eleven children of Late Momtaz Uddin Ahmed and Late Mazeda Khatun.

Shafiqul Islam graduated from



Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) in 1957 with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering and a Master's degree in Structural Engineering in 1965. He was a fellow member of the Bangladesh Engineering Association.







After completing his graduation, Shafiqul Islam joined government job and served a short time. He was the project director (PD) of Rooppur Nuclear Power Project in 1965. He served a long time as the consultant of the project. He also contributed to mega projects in the country as a consultant.







As one of the pioneers of garment industry in the country, Shafiqul Islam started garment business with his brother Atiqul Islam. At present, Islam Garments Limited & Group is one of the leading garment conglomerates in the country. The firm has earned trophies as the best exporter in home and abroad.







Shafiqul Islam's brother Tofazzal Islam is a former chief justice of Bangladesh. He delivered the final verdict in the Bangabandhu Killing case. His another brother Lt Gen (Retd) Md Moinul Islam was the founder of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and former Director General (DG) of the force, former CGS of Bangladesh Army. He also served as PSO of the Armed Forces Division.





