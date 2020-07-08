BD economy to bounce back: German envoy



German ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz hoped that the economy of Bangladesh would surely bounce back soon.He observed that Bangladesh had a robust economy having dynamism and resilience, and said, 'German investment and trading companies are looking for new places for their investments and business.





Bangladesh will be one such important destination.' The ambassador made the remarks at an online meeting on Monday hosted by Bangladesh German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, reports UNB.



The ambassador said that the German government had provided 50 million dollars for the Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar, 20 million dollars for readymade garments, affected workers wages and food packages through NGOs for the poor vulnerable families.



He said that BGCCI should impress upon relevant authorities to make bureaucracy more business friendly; and abide by the rule of law and adhere to zero tolerance on corruption as proposed by the prime minister.



It will definitely have a good impact on overall business development, said the German envoy. The ambassador also said that since last three years he had not seen any Bangladesh business delegation visiting Germany which was very unfortunate to explore new markets and investment.



He suggested that BGCCI could pursue in simplifying the rules and regulations for the investors and reducing the bureaucratic bottlenecks. The German ambassador also suggested that BIDA should be more proactive and realistic for attracting FDI.



He said he had not seen any new brochures to promote business in Germany and suggested that BGCCI could come forward to publish such information booklets and brochures to attract new investors. He gave references of neighbouring countries.



Meanwhile, BGCCI has received communication from German Chamber of Commerce, Berlin informing that they will like to hold dialogue and looking forward to welcome Bangladesh Business delegation in Germany to further accelerate and develop business relations.



The head of the German Chamber also appreciated that German companies intended to do business in Bangladesh can count on BGCCI's support and acknowledged BGCCI as key contact and knowledge point for German companies.



BGCCI president Omar Sadat assured that the BGCCI Board had noted the information provided by the ambassador and would implement those for the betterment of business activities, especially during pandemic.He said as soon as the situation improved, BGCCI along with BIDA and other business houses would visit Germany.



He also said that BGCCI is in contact with Bangladesh ambassador Imtiaz Ahmed in Berlin to assist in working out a business visit programme.



The board members, including Thomas Hoffmann, senior vice president, Mohsin Uddin Ahmed, vice president, Tarun Patwary, treasurer, other directors Anwar Shahid, Ibnul Wara, Kutub Uddin Durlove and the executive advisor, ambassador Shahed Akhtar described the BGCCI activities.







