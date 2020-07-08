Feni Civil Surgeon dies of Covid-19



Dr Sazzad Hossain, the Civil Surgeon of Feni, died of Covid-19 on Tuesday at a hospital in the capital. He breathed his last around 5:40pm at the ICU of Asgar Ali Hospital in Dhaka, said President of Feni uni of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), Shahidul Islam Kawsar.







The civil surgeon, a resident of Madhyam Lemua in Sadar upazila, had tested positive for coronavirus on June 12 and later he was taken to Feni General Hospital on June 24 following respiratory problem. Dr Sazzad was shifted to Asgar Ali Hospital on June 18 after his condition deteriorated.He has also gone through ventilator services at the hospital.





The death toll from coronavirus in Bangladesh rose to 2,151 on Tuesday as health authorities confirmed the death of 55 more patients in 24 hours.Besides, 3,027 new Covid-19 cases were detected after testing 13,173 samples, taking the total confirmed cases to 1,68,645 in the country.







