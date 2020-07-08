UGC limping with inadequate human resources



University Grant Commission (UGC) which regulates and controls 49 public and 106 private universities across the country is limping due to lack of adequate manpower and financial resources, it is learnt.Even some allocated posts of high officials are remaining vacant for some time creating excessive the workload that makes maintenance of quality difficult, sources say.







The UGC is supposed to have a Chairman and five members. But only three members are workingfor the last six months with a huge pile of work as two posts of members are remaining vacant UGC is the regulatory body to improve the standard of university education.







Lack of attention from the government to address its problems is also seriously affecting the quality of work of the three members who are on job. Due to pressure of work the UGC members can hardly concentrate on the policy-making of the commission.





According to the law governing the UGC, its members are to frame basic policies. The members are doing all odd jobs and finally, recommending policies that are necessary to be implemented to the chairman.In response to a query from The Asian Age, UGC Member Dr. Mohammad Alamgir has said that they are under the burden of an excessive workload.





UGC members stay busy most of the time to look into anomalies and corruption committed at various universities. As a result, this regulatory body is being deprived of the time to do its main job of overseeing the functioning of the universities.





UGC Chairman Professor Dr. Kazi Shahidullah said we cannot perform many urgent jobs as two members are yet to be recruited. The existing members are burdened with extra work. Such problems stand in the way of taking urgent policy initiatives by the commission, he said.





In addition, the workload continues to expand as against insufficient human resources which is another barrier.'At the present workload, a five-member UGC is not enough. More members need to be added to the commission for better performance.







From the UGC werequest Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to increase the number of members.The UGC has sent a proposal to recruit two members against vacant posts to the Ministry of Education,' the UGC chairman said.





Former Chairman of UGC, A K Azad Chowdhury told The Asian Age that as the regulatory body for higher education, the existing structure of the commission needs to be changed with adequate human resources, monetary allocations and empowerment with a view to making the body more powerful to ensure effective higher education.







Leave Your Comments