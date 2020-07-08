Govt decides to import rice as prices hike



The government has decided to import rice as local millers refused to supply the staple at the committed prices."The government will buy rice from abroad to keep the market stable," the Ministry of Food said in a statement on Tuesday quoting Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder.





The minster reiterated the government's earlier plan to import rice in case the millers refuse to provide the staple at the agreed price, despite a bumper harvest of paddy in the Boro season.





The government has a plan buy 1.9 million tonnes of Boro rice this year. They will buy one million tonnes of parboiled rice at Tk 36 per kg from millers and 1.5 million tonnes of non-boiled rice at Tk 35 per kg. It will buy 800,000 tonnes of Boro rice directly from the farmers.





Ignoring to sell the rice at a government-quoted price of Tk 36 per kg, some mill owners want a price hike hindering the government's plan which was taken to ensure food security during the Covid-19 crisis.







