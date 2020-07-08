Worldwide waffling





The Dalai Lama made a bid for music chart stardom on Monday (July 6), his 85th birthday, with the release of an album of mantras and teachings.Inner World kicks off with the track One Of My Favorite Prayers and continues with the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader reciting meditations and sayings with accompanying music.The record came about when musician JunelleKunin, a student of the Dalai Lama from New Zealand, contacted him in 2015 with the idea - and much to her surprise he said yes.











Maharashtra government on Monday launched a job portal to provide employment to skilled, semi-skilled individuals who have been economically hit by the coronavirus lockdown. According to the government, preference will be given to applicants whose domicile (sons of the soil) is in Maharashtra.







The portal will bring together employees and employers on one platform. Announcing the measure, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office in a tweet said, "CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray launched the Mahajobs Portal today.







This portal aims at making local manpower and employment opportunities available to companies and workers respectively."The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) will run this portal across 17 sectors and 950+ job roles for recruitment of locals.











Oscar winner Ennio Morricone, composer of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" and "The Mission" and among the most prolific and admired composers in film history, has died.







He was 91.Morricone died early Monday in a Rome clinic, where he was taken shortly after suffering a fall that caused a hip fracture, his lawyer Giorgio Asumma told Italian news agency ANSA.





Shortly after Morricone's death was confirmed, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted: "We will always remember, with infinite gratitude, the artistic genius of the Maestro #EnnioMorricone.











Building firms expanded activity in June at the fastest pace in more than two years in June as the chancellor put the finishing touches to potential plans for a six-month stamp duty holiday.Housebuilders accounted for the bulk of the uplift in construction after the PMI construction survey found that 46% of firms reported an increase in business compared with 27% that experienced a reduction.





Analysts said the urgency shown by housebuilders to get back on site was stronger than they expected, but firms were circumspect about the their prospects for the rest of the year, which forced them to cut jobs rather than bring workers back from furlough.





