'Compile data on power sector in coordination with BBS'

Dr Tawfiq Elahi Chowdhury



Prime Minister's Energy Advisor Dr Tawfiq Elahi Chowdhury has advised Power Division officials to compile their data in coordination with Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) as it would help the government prepare a proper planning.







"It'll be helpful to design proper planning and evolve appropriate policy if the Power Division takes necessary information from "Big Data" of BBS through a coordination," he said while addressing as chief guest at a webinar titled: "Big Data and Power Management" on Tuesday, reports UNB.







Organised by Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC) with its Chairman Subir Koshore Chowdhury in the chair, the virtual seminar was also addressed by State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Power Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed, and Power Cell Director General Mohammad Hossain. Dr Moinul Zaber of Computer Science and Engineering Department of Dhaka University made keynote presentation on the issue.







Nasrul Hamid said the Big Data can help determine the pattern of power consumption to facilitate proper management and smart prepaid card in power billing.He said currently 97 percent people have access to electricity. "So, proper decision would be easy to take about the consumers on the basis of the Big Data analysis," he said.



