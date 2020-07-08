Media's role pivotal in present coronavirus situation: Hasan

Dr Hasan Mahmud



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the role of media is crucial to let the people know about the current coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, its dreadfulness and preventive measures.





"Media should play a pivotal role so that the working people can take responsible steps," he said at a views-exchange meeting with the executive committee members of Jatiya Press Club (JPC) at the meeting room of his ministry in the Secretariat, reports BSS.





The minister said there was a request to media outlets to remain vigilant against the rumour mongers from the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and keep their respective media running. "We see that the media outlets are open despite all adversities," he added.





But, Hasan said, many journalists have been infected with the virus and some of them died. "We have decided to provide financial support of Taka 3 lakh to every victim's family from the Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust. Six families have already received the support," he added.





Besides, the minister said, journalists, who have recently become jobless, remained out of jobs and are not getting their wages for long, would come under the purview of special assistance with each getting Taka 10,000 as per the directive of the Prime Minister.







Journalist unions, press clubs and deputy commissioner (DC) offices are providing supports in this works, he added.About the JPC's financial crisis in the prevailing situation, the minister said, the experts can say about the level of coronavirus situation. "





However, I have seen in some newspapers that the outbreak is on the decline. Everything is going to open in phases for the sake of lives and livelihoods. In this context, opening the Press Club in a limited scale could be considered," he added.





He said the selling and publications of newspapers have declined during the pandemic.=In this situation, the minister said, h has taken steps to send letters to every ministry to pay the outstanding bills of newspapers.





JPC president Saiful Alam, general secretary Farida Yeasmin, senior vice president Omar Faruque, treasurer Shyamol Datta, joint secretary Mainul Alam, executive members Quddus Affrad, Abdal Ahmed and Jahiduzzaman Faruque, among others, were present in the meeting.

Leave Your Comments