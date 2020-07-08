Tensions between Turkey, France pose threat to NATO alliance

Months of escalating dispute between France and Turkey came to a head on June 10. -AFP



Increasing tensions between France and Turkey were posing a threat to the cohesion of the NATO alliance, experts have warned.Paris' recent decision to suspend its involvement in the NATO Sea Guardian maritime security operation in the eastern Mediterranean following an incident between a French frigate and Turkish vessels, has highlighted the organization's difficulties in maintaining order and harmony among its members, reports Arab News.







Months of escalating dispute between France and Turkey came to a head on June 10, when Paris claimed that its La Fayette-class Frigate Courbet was targeted three times by Turkish Navy fire control radars while it was trying to approach a Tanzanian-flagged civilian cargo ship suspected of trafficking arms to Libya.





The cargo ship was under the escort of three Turkish vessels, but Ankara denied harassing the Courbet and demanded an apology from France for disclosing "improper information," saying the ship in question had been carrying humanitarian aid.





The incident resulted in France pulling out of the NATO operation, partly aimed at enforcing a UN embargo on arms supplies to Libya, and accusing Turkey of importing extremists to Syria. French President Emmanuel Macron said: "I think that it's a historic and criminal responsibility for a country that claims to be a member of NATO. We have the right to expect more from Turkey than from Russia, given that it is a member of NATO."







The classified report on the Courbet incident is expected to be discussed soon by member states of the alliance. Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 missile system has also angered some NATO members over concerns it could undermine Western defense systems and led to Turkey's expulsion from the alliance's F-35 stealth fighter jet program.





Seth J. Frantzman, executive director of the Middle East Center for Reporting and Analysis, told Arab News: "NATO faces increasing challenges from its member state Turkey which behaves contrary to NATO's mission and values.





"Turkey's government has begun to violate international norms by breaking an arms embargo on the Libyan conflict and invading northern Syria, backing extremist groups, and bombing northern Iraq."Ankara has tried to strong-arm NATO into supporting it through threats to hold up a Baltic defense plan and also through threatening and insulting other NATO members.





"Turkey insinuated to the US that Turkey would brush US forces aside in Syria in 2019 if the US didn't leave, it has escalated conflicts rather than reducing them, and threatened to send refugees to Greece while staking counter claims to the Mediterranean against Greek claims," he added.Frantzman pointed out that the controversy with France was a byproduct of this.





"NATO increasingly looks like it is being called upon to appease Ankara's monthly crises that involve new military operations in several countries. Once a key and helpful ally of NATO, Turkey looks increasingly like it seeks to exploit its NATO membership, using it as a cover for military operations that undermine human rights, democracy, and international norms," he said.





Turkey is seen as an important and strategic member of the military alliance. On its website, NATO says that all the organization's decisions are made by consensus, following discussions and consultations among members. "When a 'NATO decision' is announced, it is therefore the expression of the collective will of all the sovereign states that are members of the alliance."





However, recent disagreements within NATO led Macron to say that the alliance was "suffering brain death" over Turkey's cross-border military offensive into northern Syria last year.On Turkey's unilateral behavior, Frantzman said: "This is part of a global rising authoritarian agenda but appears to be counter to the NATO mission that once ostensibly was about defending Western democracies from the Soviet totalitarian threat.





"This calls into question the overall NATO mission and whether NATO is now enabling Ankara's authoritarian trend. NATO countries are generally afraid to challenge Turkey, thinking that without Turkey and with a US disinterested in global commitments, NATO would become a European club with an unclear future.







For Russia that is good news as it supplies S-400 systems to Turkey, further eroding NATO," he added.Aaron Stein, director of research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, felt NATO would be able to manage the spat between France and Turkey.





"Libya isn't really a NATO issue. It is out of the area for the alliance. I see this more as a bilateral dispute between two rival powers in the Mediterranean."What I worry more about is how NATO members, including both Turkey and France, are letting these bilateral squabbles seep into the North Atlantic Council. They should keep their fights to themselves."







